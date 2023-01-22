Kin of Rajouri attack victims get job letters

PTI

Jammu, January 21

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday handed over appointment letters to the kin of the seven people killed in a deadly terror attack earlier this month. Five people, including two brothers and a father-son duo, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1. Two children lost their lives when an improvised explosive device, left behind by the terrorists, exploded the next day.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited the bereaved families and presented appointment letters to the kin, an official said. The appointments were sanctioned and announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to a spokesperson, the deputy commissioner handed over the appointment letters to Saroj Bala, Neeta Devi, Vanshu Sharma, Prinka Sharma, Shub Sharma and Neeta Devi.