Kin of Rajouri attack victims get job letters

Jammu, January 21
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday handed over appointment letters to the kin of the seven people killed in a deadly terror attack earlier this month. Five people, including two brothers and a father-son duo, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1. Two children lost their lives when an improvised explosive device, left behind by the terrorists, exploded the next day.
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited the bereaved families and presented appointment letters to the kin, an official said. The appointments were sanctioned and announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
According to a spokesperson, the deputy commissioner handed over the appointment letters to Saroj Bala, Neeta Devi, Vanshu Sharma, Prinka Sharma, Shub Sharma and Neeta Devi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway