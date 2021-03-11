Kin of Ramban victims entitled for pension: EPFO

PTI

Jammu: Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO, has said the kin of the two local workers killed due to Ramban tunnel collapse are prima facie entitled to pension. Their wages, as stated by the family members, make them eligibile, he said. OC

J&K reports 3 new Covid cases; caseload 4,54,207

Srinagar: J&K reported three new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,207. The UT has 57 active cases and the recoveries have reached 4,49,398, officials said. The Covid death toll in UT stands at 4,752.