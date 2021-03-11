Kin of Ramban victims entitled for pension: EPFO

Jammu: Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO, has said the kin of the two local workers killed due to Ramban tunnel collapse are prima facie entitled to pension. Their wages, as stated by the family members, make them eligibile, he said. OC
J&K reports 3 new Covid cases; caseload 4,54,207
Srinagar: J&K reported three new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,207. The UT has 57 active cases and the recoveries have reached 4,49,398, officials said. The Covid death toll in UT stands at 4,752.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...