‘Kingpin’ of sub-inspector exam paper leak case held

Jammu, June 24

The ED on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case as part of a money-laundering investigation, sources said.

Yatin Yadav, a suspected tout, was arrested in Jammu under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a source added. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022. The ED case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and chargesheet.

Being the “kingpin” of the alleged paper leak gang, Yadav executed a well-crafted plan involving other accused touts based in Haryana and J&K to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the source said. The payments collected from the aspirants — mainly in cash — were routed to Yadav’s bank accounts. The ED had earlier attached Yadav’s bank accounts, a company called New Global Fumigation Corporation and assets of some others worth Rs 1 crore as part of its probe.

