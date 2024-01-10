Kishtwar admn felicitates para archer Sheetal Devi’s parents

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

Parents of para archer Sheetal Devi, who received Arjuna Award on Tuesday, were felicitated by officials of the Kishtwar administration.

Showkat Hayat Mattoo, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Chatroo, and Nayeem Iqbal, Tehsildar, Mughalmaidan, on behalf of the Kishtwar administration felicitated the family members of Sheetal Devi, the world’s first armless female para archer, for receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

“Sheetal embraced para archery, underwent rigorous training at SMVD Sports Complex under Coaches Mr Kuldeep Baidwan & Ms Abhilasha Chaudhary, and in May 2023, she made her international debut, winning Medals at the World Archery event,” Northern Command wrote on X.

Sheetal’s journey reached new heights at the Asian Para Games-2023, in Hangzhou, China, where she won two gold medals and a silver for the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to para archer Sheetal Devi during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

