Kishtwar admn felicitates para archer Sheetal Devi’s parents

Jammu, January 9
Parents of para archer Sheetal Devi, who received Arjuna Award on Tuesday, were felicitated by officials of the Kishtwar administration.
Showkat Hayat Mattoo, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Chatroo, and Nayeem Iqbal, Tehsildar, Mughalmaidan, on behalf of the Kishtwar administration felicitated the family members of Sheetal Devi, the world’s first armless female para archer, for receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.
“Sheetal embraced para archery, underwent rigorous training at SMVD Sports Complex under Coaches Mr Kuldeep Baidwan & Ms Abhilasha Chaudhary, and in May 2023, she made her international debut, winning Medals at the World Archery event,” Northern Command wrote on X.
Sheetal’s journey reached new heights at the Asian Para Games-2023, in Hangzhou, China, where she won two gold medals and a silver for the nation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study