Kishtwar all set to become major power hub: Minister

PTI

Kishtwar, June 3

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar would become North India's major “power hub”, generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.

Singh, who cancelled his two public rallies at Nagseni and Dachhan on Saturday as a mark of respect to the victims of the train accident in Odisha, convened a detailed meeting to review the progress of various hydroelectric power projects in the Kishtwar and Doda districts.

NHPC chairman Rajiv Vishnoi, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav and officials of central government and UT administration updated the minister about the progress of the projects, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. “Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar will become North India’s major ‘power hub’ generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects,” the statement quoted the minister as having said.

He said surplus power from Kishtwar would not only be utilised for other parts of the UT, but could also be availed by other states.