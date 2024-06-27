Kishtwar constable involved in murder dismissed from service

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 26

A police personnel, suspended for his alleged involvement in criminal cases including murder, has been dismissed from service for prolonged absence from his duties in Kishtwar district, officials said

As per an official statement, the constable, identified as Sham Lal, joined the duty in Kishtwar district on November 9 last year after remaining suspended for a long time due to his prolong absence and indulgence in criminal cases.

The accused was granted three days permission from District Police Line (DPL) Kishtwar on November 12 to leave the station and was due to report back on November 15 but he failed to do so and subsequently was marked absent.

“During his absence, the said constable was found involved in a murder case of one Rajesh Dogra on March 4 this year and was booked in Mohali (Punjab) and subsequently arrested by Punjab Police on March 7 and lodged in District Jail, Nabha, in Punjab,” an official said.

Consequently, a departmental enquiry was also initiated against him and it also surfaced that the said constable has remained involved in criminal case at Kathua, where departmental enquiry of similar nature was initiated against him. “As per the recommendations of enquiry officers, the said constable is habitual of absenteeism and having criminal mindset is liable to be dismissed from services and subsequently SSP Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom after following proper procedural formalities dismissed him,” the official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kishtwar