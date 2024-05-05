Kishtwar DC inspects shelter built for stray cattle

PTI

Jammu: Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav conducted an inspection of the cow shelter for stray cattle in the municipality area. The visit aimed to assess the conditions of the shelter and ensure the welfare of stray animals in the district. During the inspection, Yadav directed the municipal authorities of Kishtwar and the Animal Husbandry Department to provide proper care for stray animals until their owners claim them. He emphasised the importance of imposing penalties on negligent owners who fail to fulfil their responsibilities towards the animals. OC

Missing BSF officer traced in Jammu

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer went missing in Jammu city, prompting the police to launch a swift operation and trace him on Friday, officials said. Information was received at the Domana police station about the disappearance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city, and a report was lodged, they said. Acting upon this, the police, with the help of technical assistance and human intervention, traced out the missing person, they said. After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his battalion, they added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kishtwar