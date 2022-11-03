Kishtwar man goes missing, search on

PTI

Jammu, November 2

The police and the Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar on Wednesday. Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie of Bhaderwah went missing from Bunjwah. He had gone to Kishtwar on October 24 to buy cattle.

The joint search operation, led by SSP Shafqat Butt, combed the mountainous areas of Bunjwah and Tipri Pathshala to trace Ganie. They also deployed drones and sniffer dogs, but he is yet to be traced, officials said.