Kishtwar man goes missing, search on

Jammu, November 2
The police and the Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar on Wednesday. Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie of Bhaderwah went missing from Bunjwah. He had gone to Kishtwar on October 24 to buy cattle.
The joint search operation, led by SSP Shafqat Butt, combed the mountainous areas of Bunjwah and Tipri Pathshala to trace Ganie. They also deployed drones and sniffer dogs, but he is yet to be traced, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report
Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm