Kishtwar police detain six drivers for overloading

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 28

Police in Kishtwar conducted a successful operation resulting in the arrest of six drivers for endangering the lives of passengers through negligent driving and overloading of vehicles.

Under the direction of Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom, various checkpoints were established at key locations by police teams accompanied by traffic police. During surprise checks, vehicles were thoroughly inspected.

Upon examination, it was discovered that six vehicles were significantly overloaded. Notably, the vehicles involved included a bus bearing registration number JK02BF-4758, an SUV (JK17-7075), three mini buses (JK06-0767, JK17-5682 and JK06-0518) and a Tata Sumo (JK06-2536). They were exceeding their designated seating capacities. “This blatant violation not only contravened the Motor Vehicles Act but also posed a severe risk to the safety and well-being of the passengers” an official said.

In response to this breach of road safety regulations, the Kishtwar police registered FIRs under relevant sections of laws. “The detained drivers will face legal consequences for their actions, ensuring accountability for endangering public safety,” said official.

