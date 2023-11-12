Kishtwar to soon emerge as power hub: Union Minister

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 11

Kishtwar is poised to become North India’s major “power hub”, generating approximately 6,000 MW of power upon the completion of ongoing projects, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

During an extensive tour of Kishtwar’s remote areas, Singh visited Gulabgarh in the Paddar area and the distant village of Massu, inaugurating a new school set up by ‘Shiksha Bharti’ for village children. The Union Minister, a renowned physician and diabetologist, also participated in the ‘Multi-Speciality Medical Camp’ organised by the Army in Gulabgarh.

Later, Singh held public interactions in the remote villages of Massu and Gulabgarh, addressing local PRIs, including BDC members, councillors, sarpanches, and prominent activists.

“Six to seven major hydropower projects have come up in the region in a short span of 9 to 10 years,” Singh said addressing a public meeting in Gulabgarh.

“The largest capacity project is Pakal Dul with a capacity of 1,000 MW. Its estimated cost, as of now, is Rs 8,112.12 crore and the expected timeline of competition is 2025. Another major project is the Kiru hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,285.59 crore and the timeline for this as well is 2025,” he added.

The minister said at the same time, the Ratle project with a capacity of 850 MW has been revived as a joint venture between the Centre and the Union Territory of J&K.

In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW, while the Dulhasti II hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW, he said.

Singh said these projects shall not only augment the power supply position therefore making up for the shortage of power supply in Jammu and Kashmir, but the huge investment for setting up these projects is also a boost for direct as well as indirect opportunities for the locals. “Kishtwar is going to emerge as north India’s major power hub after completion of the ongoing projects,” Singh said.

Reflecting on neglect in the past, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising neglected regions like Kishtwar and ensuring their development.

Citing examples, he mentioned the establishment of a degree college for Paddar, improved road connectivity and reduced travel time from Jammu to Kishtwar. Additionally, he highlighted Kishtwar’s inclusion in India’s aviation map and the sanctioning of an airport under the UDAAN Scheme.

“Not only this, the motorable road to Machail is under fast track construction and the day is not far when Kisthwar to Machail travel would be just about one-and-a-half to two hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the multi-speciality medical camp at Gulabgarh was attended by nearly 2,000 patients. All the villagers registered for the camp were ushered to general OPD, where medical officers and specialists elicited the clinical details and advised investigations, where required, an official spokesman said.

Singh thanked the Army and the team led by Major General Shivendra Singh for providing the much-needed medical facilities to this remote hilly rural area.

Power projects in district

Pakal Dul: 1,000 MW

Kiru project: 624 MW

Ratle project: 850 MW

Dulhasti: 390 MW

Dulhasti II: 260 MW

