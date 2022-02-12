Knife attack on minor girls during robbery in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 11

Two persons were arrested after they attacked two minor girls with knives, leaving them injured in Srinagar on Friday. The assailants have been identified as Umar Yousuf Wani and Habil Yaseen of Srinagar.

They barged into a residential house around 1 pm at Mominabad for robbery. They tied three female occupants using ropes, the police said.

One of the girls managed to escape and raised a hue and cry. Neighbours rushed to rescue the family. “He tried to hit on my neck with a knife but I resisted and received a deep cut on my forehead,” she said.

Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal said the police would act tough against those involved in crime against women. —