Knowledge biggest weapon against drugs: SSP

Srinagar, March 13
Amar Singh College, Srinagar, and Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Crime Branch, Jammu & Kashmir, jointly organised an awareness programme on drug abuse, showcasing a collective effort towards combating the menace of drug abuse in the Kashmir Valley.
The programme was attended by a wide range of audience including students and faculty members.
SSP Anti-Narcotics Task Force J&K, Raj Kumar, presented the presidential speech. He said fighting drug abuse is not just a duty; it is a shared responsibility that demands collective commitment. By raising awareness and fostering collaboration, we pave the way for a resilient, drug-free Kashmir Valley.
Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Prof Nayeem Ahmad Khan, vice-principal Amar Singh College saying youth are the largest force of our nation and they must be directed positively for their happy and healthy living.
He said in educating youth about the perils of drug abuse, the government empower them to make choices that shape a future of strength and resilience. Knowledge is our most potent weapon against the shadows of addiction.
Dr Muzafar Khan, in-charge, Drug De-Addiction Centre, delivered an in-depth PowerPoint presentation about the menace of drug abuse. He pointed out that breaking free from the chains of addiction requires not just treatment but understanding and support.
He said there is need for collective effort against evil and impressed that together, we can heal the wounds of drug abuse and build a community that thrives on compassion and recovery.
Dr Atia Faheem Khan from IMHANS; Nisar Bakshi, DSP ANTF, and CEO of KRSF also presented their views on achieving a drug-free society. They contended that knowledge can be the guiding light that illuminates the path towards a healthier and happier society.
