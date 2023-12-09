Kongdoori musical event a big draw at scenic Gulmarg

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 8

Nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir, Gulmarg, known for its picturesque beauty, played host to a vibrant musical extravaganza, the Kongdoori Musical Event, attracting tourists and visitors from far and wide. This unique event, organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the J&K Cable Car Corporation, aimed to enhance Gulmarg’s allure during the winter season.

The grand musical celebration was inaugurated by the Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, accompanied by other officials from the tourism department.

Against the stunning backdrop of snow-covered mountains, the event unfolded, with tourists immersing themselves in the joyous atmosphere, singing and dancing to a medley of Bollywood hits and timeless classics.

Farooq, highlighting the significance of Gulmarg as a renowned winter destination, said, “Gulmarg is a very famous destination for the winter season. And today during the Kongdoori Event, a large number of tourists participated and celebrated. We will also organise events for New Year and Christmas.”

The musical performances featured talented singers from the Valley, captivating the audience with their energetic renditions. The stage saw spontaneous collaborations, with tourists joining in for impromptu dance performances, creating memorable moments against the enchanting winter backdrop of Gulmarg.

The Kongdoori Musical Event not only celebrated the region’s cultural vibrancy but also aimed to position Gulmarg as a must-visit destination during the winter festivities.

