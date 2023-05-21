Kot Bhalwal jail overcrowded

Jammu, May 20
With 999 inmates, the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail here is overcrowded as it has been housing over 10% more prisoners than its normal capacity.
The information was given by the jail superintendent to a six-member team comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan, high court judge and executive chairman of the J&K legal services authority, during an inspection. The team was informed that against a total capacity of 903 persons, currently 999 inmates are lodged in the jail. They were also intimated about the shortfall in the sanctioned strength of the staff.
