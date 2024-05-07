KPs highlight lack of amenities in camps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 6

The Kashmiri Pandit migrants from camps in Jagti, Muthi, Nagrota, Buta Nagar, along with non-camp residents in Jammu on Monday met National Conference leaders and highlighted the issues faced by community members in these camps.

Leaders of the community met NC leaders Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and Rattan Lal Gupta at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan. They highlighted the pressing issues faced by the community members, particularly emphasising the absence of basic amenities.

Sadhotra said the National Conference has consistently advocated for the rights and welfare of Kashmiri migrants in the Parliament. “Under the NC regime, an Apex Body was established to effectively address and resolve their issues, reflecting the party’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the displaced community,” he said.

The former minister asked the Centre to reveal what steps have been taken by it for the welfare of KP community in the last ten years of its rule. He said it was really unfortunate that despite increased cost of living amid sky rocketing prices and peak inflation, the cash assistance being paid to the Kashmiri Pandit migrants had not been enhanced for the past so many years.

He said that NC will remain steadfast in their dedication to advocating for justice, dignity, and equality for all Kashmiri migrants, and will continue to work tirelessly towards the realisation of these principles.

