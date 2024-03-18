Kud Tulip Garden draws huge rush of tourists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 17

Riot of colours at the Tulip Garden in Kud area of Udhampur is attracting large number of tourists these days. With an aim to boost tourism in J&K, tulips have been planted in Highland Park in the Kud area of the Udhampur district, which has become a major tourist attraction over the time.

There are no time restrictions and no fee is being charged from the tourists for visiting the garden.

Tourist influx is being witnessed at the park as more than 17,000 colourful tulips have bloomed. Highland Park was established by the Department of Floriculture with an aim to promote tourism and divert tourists towards Kud.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Udhampur