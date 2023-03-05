Kulgam man caught carrying counterfeit currency notes

PTI

Srinagar, March 4

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes in Kulgam district, the police said. A police team intercepted Khurshid Ahmad Naik, a resident of Waripora Kund, at a checkpoint near Manigam crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. He tried to flee after noticing the policemen, a spokesman said.

However, the man was apprehended, he said, adding that 37 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in his possession.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated into the matter, the police spokesperson added.