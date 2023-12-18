Kupwara boy held for rape

Mumbai, December 17
The Mumbai police have arrested a 19-year-old man hailing from J&K’s Kupwara for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, an official said on Sunday.
The police nabbed the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who had been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. Section 376 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act have been slapped.
