Kupwara-Kathua march called off

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

The Gujjar Bakarwal Joint Action Committee, which had been holding a march from Kupwara to Kathua since November 9 against the move to grant the scheduled tribe (ST) status to Paharis, discontinued its rally on Monday.

Gujjar leader Talib Hussain said the community had got assurance from Home Minister Amit Shah that their quota wouldn’t be affected and that Pahari, Gadda Brahman and others would be accommodated in a separate ST block.