Kupwara-Kathua march called off

Jammu, November 28
The Gujjar Bakarwal Joint Action Committee, which had been holding a march from Kupwara to Kathua since November 9 against the move to grant the scheduled tribe (ST) status to Paharis, discontinued its rally on Monday.
Gujjar leader Talib Hussain said the community had got assurance from Home Minister Amit Shah that their quota wouldn’t be affected and that Pahari, Gadda Brahman and others would be accommodated in a separate ST block.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’