L-G joins Muharram procession in Srinagar

PTI

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday joined the Muharram procession of Shia mourners on Ashura, which was taken out through the traditional route in the interior areas of Srinagar, officials said

This is the first time in the last 35 years that a head of the state has joined the Muharram procession in Srinagar, they said

Dressed in black, Sinha joined the procession at Bota Kadal in the Zadibal area of Downtown

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain.

