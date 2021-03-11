L-G: Killings bid to foment unrest

Srinagar, June 11
Targeted killings in the Valley were an act of desperation on part of militants to provoke security forces to commit a mistake so that people can hit the streets in protest, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today.
“The society should condemn it.... if it does not, we are shirking away from our duties,” Sinha said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...