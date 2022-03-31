L-G launches citizen engagement platform

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 30

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched My Gov — the robust citizen engagement platform for the union territory, in an effort to bring the administration closer to the common man.

Sinha said the innovative platform to build the partnership between citizens and the administration would promote participatory governance and policymaking.

“MyGov will bring the J&K administration closer to the common man while providing them opportunity to share opinions, ideas and suggestions on a range of issues for socio-economic transformation of the UT,” the Lt Governor said. —