L-G Manoj Sinha honours teachers with Union Territory awards

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday honoured the finest teachers from across J&K with Union Territory awards at SKICC in Srinagar to mark the Teachers’ Day celebrations. Extending his greetings, the L-G urged the teachers to allow independent thinking, creativity, inquisitiveness, knowledge for quality education by involving students and ensuring individual growth for appropriate learning experience. OC
PDP calls for India-Pakistan dialogue on J&K issue
Srinagar: The PDP on Monday asked New Delhi to restart dialogue with Pakistan over J&K to end the bloodshed. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti extended unconditional support to political parties who were ready to join the fight for the restoration of the J&K people’s rights. “For this, the party will strive through all constitutional, democratic and non-violent means,” reads a party statement. Mehbooba Mufti chaired the party’s Political Affairs committee meeting.
