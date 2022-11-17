L-G Manoj Sinha launches spatial data infra initiative JKRIS, g-SAM mobile app

PTI

Jammu, November 17

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched the Jammu and Kashmir Remote Sensing Information System (JKRIS), a spatial data infrastructure initiative, and g-SAM (Gram Panchayat Spatial Assets Mapper) mobile app.

The Geographic Information System technology ecosystem is offering new communication tools to different sectors and making greater impact in areas like weather forecast, urban and transport planning, security and biodiversity protection, he said.

He also released on Wednesday reports on the assessment of inherent vulnerability of climate change and internal monitoring of the Wular Lake and its catchment area.

Highlighting the significance of the GIS technology in addressing new challenges and exploring new opportunities, Sinha said the encouragement to spatial thinking, development of new GIS tools, real world applications are accelerating the growth in business, government and society.

On the GIS technology and its revolutionary use across the country over the past eight years, the Lt Governor said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GIS has now become the mainstay of development planning and is being widely used in the planning and monitoring of development works."

About 1,000 GIS applications are being used every day by professionals, researchers, common citizens in more than 50 sectors to address various challenges and opportunities, he noted.