L-G Mathur inaugurates 300-bed hospital in Kargil

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital complex at Lower Kurbathang in Kargil. The health facility has been constructed at the cost of Rs 40.37 crore. Mathur appreciated officials for the construction in short time. oc

Police rescue three tourists stranded in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Three tourists stranded at Afarwat in Gulmarg were rescued on Thursday. Thanking the police officials, the three, who hail from Hyderabad, said they had lost their way while proceeding towards the cable car. ians