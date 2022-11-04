L-G Mathur inaugurates 300-bed hospital in Kargil

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital complex at Lower Kurbathang in Kargil. The health facility has been constructed at the cost of Rs 40.37 crore. Mathur appreciated officials for the construction in short time. oc
Police rescue three tourists stranded in Gulmarg
Srinagar: Three tourists stranded at Afarwat in Gulmarg were rescued on Thursday. Thanking the police officials, the three, who hail from Hyderabad, said they had lost their way while proceeding towards the cable car. ians
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC