L-G meets martyr's family in Poonch, says anti-terror ops to be intensified

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 2

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid a visit to the residence of the slain paratrooper, Havildar Abdul Majid, in a Poonch village. He said the anti-terrorism operations would be intensified in the Union Territory.

Havildar Abdul Majid was one of the five soldiers who lost their lives in a 36-hour gunfight with terrorists in the Dharmsal belt’s Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on November 22 and 23. The encounter resulted in the death of two terrorists of Pakistan, associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), including a top commander.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed condolences to the bereaved family during his visit and recognised the long history of service and sacrifices for the motherland by Majid’s family. He praised the Army, the police and the Central Armed Police Forces for their well-planned counter-terrorism operations to eradicate the terror ecosystem.

“We will intensify our operations against the terror ecosystem as well as those aiding and abetting terrorists. We will make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions,” said Sinha.

Majid’s father Mohammad Rashid urged the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to provide a government job to his daughter-in-law. Rashid appreciated the L-G for spending time with Majid’s children and other family members. He sought intervention for the welfare of Majid’s wife and children, including a government job for her and the construction of a link road to the village. The L-G assured prompt action.

Proud of Majid’s sacrifice, Rashid said, “He left for heaven after killing the enemies of the nation. Our family is dedicated to the nation, and the whole country is proud of his sacrifice.”

The L-G was accompanied by Jammu’s Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, DIG (Rajouri-Poonch range) Haseeb Mughal, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin Choudhary and SSP Vinay Sharma at Majid’s house in Ajote village in the border district of Poonch.

