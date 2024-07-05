Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra orders construction of foot overbridge for students

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 4

A delegation from Lamdon Jamyang School, Khaltse, met Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd), and apprised him of the unavailability of a foot overbridge for children.

The delegation comprised of chairperson Kunzes Dolma and principal Tsewang Dolma. Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Sanjiv Khirwar and Commissioner/ Secretary to the LG, L Franklin were also present in the meeting.

Kunzes informed the L-G that Lamdon Jamyang School is a charity school with an enrolment of around 200 students. She also informed that the school is located on the left side of the Leh-Srinagar National Highway while the playground is on the other side of the road due to which students are at great risk while crossing the road. She requested for the construction of a subway or a foot-over bridge to ensure the safety of students.

The L-G called the Chief Engineer of Project Vijayak, Brig Vinay Bahl and asked him to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of a foot overbridge at a suitable place near the school to benefit students and also villagers of Khaltse and submit the same with the Secretary, PWD, and share a copy of the DPR to Principal Secretary, School Education Department.

He also asked Brig Bahl to complete the construction of the foot overbridge at the earliest for the convenience of students and villagers of Khaltse.

