Promoting reforms, self-employment in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 21

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said financial assistance of Rs 1,840 crore was given as loan through various banks to people to start their own employment ventures in the financial year 2021-22. “In a short span of three years, J&K has introduced reforms in every sector, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities for growth and development. The results are visible as J&K is now moving ahead to be one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, industries, tourism, revenue, women entrepreneurship and youth empowerment,” he said while speaking during the 17th edition of radio talk show ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’.

“Under Tejaswini scheme, 2,000 girls were made entrepreneurs in the last financial year, having been provided Rs 102 crore. Skill development training has also been ensured by the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) to all the entrepreneurs,” the L-G said.

He said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided the perfect opportunity to make four big resolutions — make J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free and job-oriented. “These resolutions entail the participation of the people to fulfill our resolve and build upon the achievements of the last 75 years,” he said.

Highlighting the role of self-help groups as a facilitator of development, the L-G mentioned about Anita Devi, a resident of Reasi district, who is spearheading a group of 1,300 women and has transformed several villages of her area.