L-G Sinha calls for ensuring better facilities for pilgrims

Devotees wait in queues at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. ANI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday asked the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) administration to come up with a comprehensive plan to build new temples in the Union Territory’s Reasi district under its social support initiatives. The Board also approved an elaborate “Annual Green Plan” for 2024-25 at its 72nd meeting, which was chaired by Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

Sinha was chairing the 72nd board meeting of SMVDSB at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by members of the board and senior officials of the administration including Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB.

Shrine board approves 'Green Plan'

  • J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has asked the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) administration to come up with a comprehensive plan to build new temples in the Union Territory’s Reasi district under its social support initiatives
  • The Board also approved an elaborate “Annual Green Plan” for 2024-25 at its 72nd meeting, which was chaired by Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu
  • In-principle approval was given to as many as 27 agenda items to augment pilgrim services and ensure smooth functioning of the Board
  • Early start of heli-service in the Jammu-Panchhi sector and medical college of the Board at Kakryal, construction of different buildings in various sectors aimed at augmenting capacities were the major decisions taken at the meeting

The Board reviewed the progress of its various past decisions, progress of different developmental initiatives and held extensive deliberations on crucial aspects of pilgrim facilitation, ratified and gave in-principle approvals to as many as 27 agenda items to augment pilgrim services and to ensure smooth functioning of the Board.

Early start of heli-service in the Jammu-Panchhi sector and medical college of the Board at Kakryal, construction of different buildings in various sectors aimed at augmenting capacities were the major decisions taken at the meeting.

The Board observed that direct helicopter service between Jammu Airport and Panchhi helipad on the shrine track will not only bolster emergency response capabilities but also improve pilgrimage experience of devotees.

The Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB, reviewed the progress of ongoing works and emphasised on timely completion of all projects for the ease of pilgrimage. The important projects in this regard were new Vaishnavi Bhawan at the shrine, cottages (near Sports Stadium), Katra, staff quarters (G+2) at Banganga, covered holding area at Adhkuwari among others.

Various new projects were also approved by the Board, which include construction of exit track at Bhawan, remodelling of Manokamna area at Bhawan and covered waiting area at Darshani Deodi, Banganga.

The Board appreciated the recent steps taken by the CEO towards development of different temples in and around Katra under its social support initiatives. The Lt Governor asked the CEO to broaden the ambit of this activity by including construction of new temples in Reasi district. He asked the CEO to come up with a comprehensive plan for consideration.

The Board also appreciated the “greening initiatives” reported by CEO towards improving bio-diversity and ecological balance of the area.

“An elaborate ‘Annual Green Plan’ for the year 2024-25 was also approved by the Board. The Board desired that for environmental vibrancy of Trikuta Hills, the option of aerial survey and seed dispersal through helicopters must also be initiated,” the spokesman said.

