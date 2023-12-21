L-G Sinha hands over bus to Sainik School

Jammu, December 20
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over a 32-seater school bus costing Rs 21.38 lakh to the officials of the Sainik School, Nagrota. The L-G was attending the Annual Day Celebration of Sainik School.
“Sainik School Nagrota has always lived up to its motto of ‘Gyan, Veerta aur Anushasan’ (knowledge, bravery and discipline) and its alumni are rendering distinguished service to the nation in various other sectors,” he said.
“Education nurture future leaders. They are symbol of ambitious India, determined to create a knowledge society and advance India’s economic prowess in the world,” the Lt Governor said.
He called upon the educational institutions and teaching community to reinforce the ideals of nation building and transform the youth into ambassadors of a progressive India.
“We have to ensure that our education system strengthens the culture and ethos and empowered to create a strong, prosperous and Viksit Bharat,” L-G Sinha said.
The Lt Governor advised the students to focus on life skills, find their inner voice, learn through own experiences and collaborations. “Discipline, strong character and self-confidence to overcome challenges will guide you towards a glorious future,” he said.
He also extended his felicitations to the cadets of Sainik School who excelled in the prestigious NDA examination.
Earlier, the Lt Governor received the ceremonial Guard of Honour from the students and presented the academic awards to meritorious cadets. He also inaugurated Arts and Science Exhibition and visited the School’s IT Computer Lab and Atal Tinkering Lab.
