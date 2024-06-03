Lieutenant-Governor interacts with business, industry leaders

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 2

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the business and industry leaders from different regions of the country including Varanasi, Kanpur, Kolkata, Bangalore, Prayagraj, at Raj Bhawan.

He told them Jammu and Kashmir offers myriad opportunities across sectors and soon we will take its economic growth to a higher trajectory.

Sinha shared the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir and spoke about competitive advantages and opportunities in J&K.

“He reiterated the commitment of the administration to meet the aspirations of the people of Jammu Kashmir. The path-breaking development J&K witnessed in the last few years is the testimony to our resolve to bring peace, prosperity and establishing transparent, accountable and responsive governance in Jammu Kashmir,” government spokesman said quoting Sinha.

“J&K's economy is surging ahead and it offers the best investment opportunity to the investors,” Sinha added. Sinha said the record tourist influx, investor friendly ecosystem and industrial investment is driving sustainable economic growth in J&K. He said the agricultural reforms are also opening new vistas of opportunities for entrepreneurs in agro-based industries.

“J&K has taken transformative reforms in the past few years to facilitate investment and we are building world class infrastructure to make J&K a hub of innovation. The UT offers myriad opportunities across sectors and soon we will take its economic growth to a higher trajectory,” Sinha said.

Sinha lauded the contribution of young government officers in enhancing the efficiency of the government machinery at all levels.

