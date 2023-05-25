L-G Sinha visits Jhelum riverfront in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, May 24

The prime objective of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is to restore the historical glory of the city and provide improved urban services to the people, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

"Our prime objective is to restore the historical glory of the city, create infrastructure that improves quality of living for all the citizens and to provide better and improved urban services," Sinha said on Twitter after visiting the Jhelum riverfront in Srinagar's Rajbagh area.

He had recently inaugurated the riverfront. "Spent a few memorable moments with people at the Jhelum riverfront. The walk along the river is rejuvenating and an experience not to be missed," he said in a series of tweets.