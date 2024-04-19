L-G urges officials to stay connected with investors

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of Department of Industries & Commerce and Department of Geology & Mining today.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officials.

Detailed discussion took place on investment proposals, implementation of projects and schemes of the Department of Industries & Commerce. The Lt Governor directed the senior officials to hold regular meetings with investors and industry bodies to address the crucial issues.

The chair was briefed on the steps taken for proper utilisation of land in existing industrial estates.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress achieved under New Central Sector schemes— One District One Product, PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma, Ease of Doing Business/ Gati Shakti, development of new industrial estates, handloom and handicrafts sector, development of Tattoo Ground, promotion of MSMEs, activities of JKTPO, etc.

Sinha stressed upon promotion of start-ups in J&K. He further instructed for impact assessment of various initiatives like GI Tagging and QR code based labeling and scanning. He also reviewed district-wise availability, requirement of minor minerals and the issues related to time-bound operationalisation of minor mineral blocks.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha