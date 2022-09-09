Lad from restive Shopian bags 10th spot in NEET

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 8

Celebrations broke out at Trenz village in Shopian district after a local fruit trader’s son topped the NEET-UG, 2022, in the UT, securing the all-India rank 10.

Haziq Parvez Lone, 16, who secured 710 marks out of 720 in the national-level test, is elated over his achievement and credits the success to his family, teachers and to the hard work.

Shopian has been in news for many years for heightened violence and militant activities. Lone’s achievement will come as an inspiration for local youth to follow his path. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and politicians congratulated Lone.

Sharing his arduous journey to success, Lone said during the pandemic when students had to shift to online classes, he had to face a lot of difficulties because of frequent Internet blackouts in Shopian. “Even though I missed many classes, I managed to keep pace with the studies,” he told The Tribune.

Lone, who wants to specialise in neurology, said he was hopeful of cracking the exams, but securing the 10th rank was beyond his expectation. “My success wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of my parents and teachers,” he said.

He advised NEET aspirants to work hard and stay focused. “There is no other way to climb the ladder of success without hard work,” he said.

