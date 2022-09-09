Lad from restive Shopian bags 10th spot in NEET

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, September 8
Celebrations broke out at Trenz village in Shopian district after a local fruit trader’s son topped the NEET-UG, 2022, in the UT, securing the all-India rank 10.
Haziq Parvez Lone, 16, who secured 710 marks out of 720 in the national-level test, is elated over his achievement and credits the success to his family, teachers and to the hard work.
Shopian has been in news for many years for heightened violence and militant activities. Lone’s achievement will come as an inspiration for local youth to follow his path. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and politicians congratulated Lone.
Sharing his arduous journey to success, Lone said during the pandemic when students had to shift to online classes, he had to face a lot of difficulties because of frequent Internet blackouts in Shopian. “Even though I missed many classes, I managed to keep pace with the studies,” he told The Tribune.
Lone, who wants to specialise in neurology, said he was hopeful of cracking the exams, but securing the 10th rank was beyond his expectation. “My success wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of my parents and teachers,” he said.
He advised NEET aspirants to work hard and stay focused. “There is no other way to climb the ladder of success without hard work,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...