Ladakh achieves full functional literacy

Jammu, June 25

Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) on Tuesday declared that Ladakh is a fully functional literate Union Territory in the country.

The L-G took part in ULLAS Mela organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the School Education Department, UT Ladakh, at the Sindhi Sanskriti Kendra (SSK), Leh, and made the announcement.

To achieve the target of 100% literacy by 2030, the Government of India has implemented a Centrally-sponsored scheme called ‘Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakaram’ or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) for the period of financial years 2022-2027. ULLAS is the short form of ‘Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ and holds the motto of ‘Jan-Jan Sakshar’. The scheme is targeted at all non-literates of age 15 years and above.

Congratulating all those above 15 years who are literate now along with the trainers, the L-G called the declaration of Ladakh as a fully-functional literate Union Territory a landmark achievement for the region. He stated that the enthusiasm shown by old age people to learn to read and write amazes him. He congratulated the trainers for bringing all those willing to learn to read and write in a single place and also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education to improve standards in Ladakh.

Stating that all these programmes are part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the L-G recalled the challenges faced by students to enroll in educational institutions, which would happen only once a year and now initiatives have been taken to enroll students twice a year. He informed about initiatives the UT administration took to improve education standards in Ladakh, particularly the detachment of teaching/non-teaching staff, ensuring that no government schools in Ladakh remain headless and maintaining the student-teacher ratio.

Highlighting that Ladakh has achieved the goal of being a fully-functional literate UT in 2024 itself, the L-G stated that the challenge now is to remove the mental barrier of society to look for government jobs. He also stated that society must teach the youth to become job providers instead of job seekers to reduce the unemployment gap.

He further stated that Ladakh requires more entrepreneurs and start-ups and asked the Ministry of Education to think of a comprehensive plan in this regard. The L-G expressed hope to see the new literates making their presence felt in society and also show the path to future generations to take society forward.

The L-G felicitated new literates from Leh and Kargil on the occasion. He also released the annual report of School Education Department, UT Ladakh.

Empowering adults

According to the United National Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) functional literacy refers to the practical skill set needed to read, write, and do math for real-life purposes, so people can function effectively in their community

ULLAS—Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) is a Centrally-sponsored scheme which aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to empower those adults aged 15 years and above from all backgrounds who could not get due schooling and mainstream them with society to be able to contribute more to the growth story of the country. The scheme consists of five components—foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, basic education, vocational skills, and continuing education

