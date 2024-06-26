 Ladakh achieves full functional literacy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Ladakh achieves full functional literacy

Ladakh achieves full functional literacy

Ladakh achieves full functional literacy

L-G Brig BD Mishra (L) during an event to declare Ladakh a fully functional literate Union Territory.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 25

Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) on Tuesday declared that Ladakh is a fully functional literate Union Territory in the country.

The L-G took part in ULLAS Mela organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the School Education Department, UT Ladakh, at the Sindhi Sanskriti Kendra (SSK), Leh, and made the announcement.

To achieve the target of 100% literacy by 2030, the Government of India has implemented a Centrally-sponsored scheme called ‘Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakaram’ or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) for the period of financial years 2022-2027. ULLAS is the short form of ‘Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ and holds the motto of ‘Jan-Jan Sakshar’. The scheme is targeted at all non-literates of age 15 years and above.

Congratulating all those above 15 years who are literate now along with the trainers, the L-G called the declaration of Ladakh as a fully-functional literate Union Territory a landmark achievement for the region. He stated that the enthusiasm shown by old age people to learn to read and write amazes him. He congratulated the trainers for bringing all those willing to learn to read and write in a single place and also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education to improve standards in Ladakh.

Stating that all these programmes are part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the L-G recalled the challenges faced by students to enroll in educational institutions, which would happen only once a year and now initiatives have been taken to enroll students twice a year. He informed about initiatives the UT administration took to improve education standards in Ladakh, particularly the detachment of teaching/non-teaching staff, ensuring that no government schools in Ladakh remain headless and maintaining the student-teacher ratio.

Highlighting that Ladakh has achieved the goal of being a fully-functional literate UT in 2024 itself, the L-G stated that the challenge now is to remove the mental barrier of society to look for government jobs. He also stated that society must teach the youth to become job providers instead of job seekers to reduce the unemployment gap.

He further stated that Ladakh requires more entrepreneurs and start-ups and asked the Ministry of Education to think of a comprehensive plan in this regard. The L-G expressed hope to see the new literates making their presence felt in society and also show the path to future generations to take society forward.

The L-G felicitated new literates from Leh and Kargil on the occasion. He also released the annual report of School Education Department, UT Ladakh.

Empowering adults

  • According to the United National Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) functional literacy refers to the practical skill set needed to read, write, and do math for real-life purposes, so people can function effectively in their community
  • ULLAS—Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) is a Centrally-sponsored scheme which aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to empower those adults aged 15 years and above from all backgrounds who could not get due schooling and mainstream them with society to be able to contribute more to the growth story of the country. The scheme consists of five components—foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, basic education, vocational skills, and continuing education
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

5
India

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

6
World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plane leaves Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

7
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

8
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

9
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

10
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief


Cities

View All

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day