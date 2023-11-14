 Ladakh administration set to put Kargil on Ladakh tourist map : The Tribune India

Ladakh administration set to put Kargil on Ladakh tourist map

Tourism Secy tasked with identifying potential destinations

Ladakh administration set to put Kargil on Ladakh tourist map

Officials of Tourism Department at a rock art site in Kargil.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 13

While tourist destinations in Leh district have remained in focus of the Ladakh administration, such sites in Kargil have eluded the UT’s tourist map so far. The government has now decided to develop tourist spots in Kargil — the district that witnessed a war between India and Pakistan in 1999. Lt-Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra (retd) is taking keen interest in developing new destinations in the Union Territory that can draw more tourists from across the world. For this, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, has been tasked with finding potential tourist spots in Kargil.

As the economy of Ladakh depends heavily on tourism, the destinations in the only two districts of the UT — Leh and Kargil — will be developed in the coming years.

Sangam Viewpoint at Kharoul on the Srinagar-Kargil National Highway is being developed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The viewpoint will be developed and connecting walkway, viewing decks, promenade, parking, farm trail and other facilities will be kept available at the vital site.

Khan recently visited the site where he also went to Subedar Harka Bahadur Memorial located on the NH and discussed the importance and tourism potential of such sites on the highway.

Khan also visited Chanigund village to discuss upcoming mini-stadium project with the officers concerned and villagers. He directed the Revenue Department to ensure formal land allotment and directed the engineers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and complete other formalities related to the project so that work can start early in the next working season.

The stadium can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 people at one time. “Once complete, the project will contribute to the promotion of tourism and culture and foster growth in the local economy,” said Khan.

Another site being developed is Hunderman village on the banks of the Suru. The village is close to the Line of Control with Pakistan and the authorities have held discussions the Army officers about the scope and possibilities for promotion of border tourism in the area.

The Tourism and Culture Department is also planning to explore the petroglyphs sites across Kargil district where rock arts are found in abundance. International tourists show interest in such sites which have remained unexplored in Ladakh so far.

A museum is also planned in the scenic village of Trespone, where the land is being identified for its construction. The department has issued directions to the officers concerned to expedite formal land allotment.

Even locals who have thus far been bereft of development are now asking the administration to develop their areas. Abdul Wahid, councillor of Bhimbat village in Drass, says establishment of ‘Martyrs Homage Path’ in the area near the Drass War Memorial will help draw more people who want to know about the 1999 war.

Projects underway & on anvil

  • Sangam Viewpoint at Kharoul on Srinagar-Kargil NH to have walkway, viewing decks, promenade, parking, farm trail, etc.
  • Mini-stadium is coming up at Chanigund village; it can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 people at one time.
  • To promote border tourism in the region, Hunderman village on Suru’s banks near LoC may be developed as destination.
  • Tourism Dept may explore petroglyphs sites across Kargil district; a museum is planned at scenic Trespone village.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh #Leh

