Ladakh administration steps up efforts to tackle cases of drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

With the onset of the tourist season and the reopening of roads, cases of drug abuse have registered a surge in Ladakh.

In response, the UT Administration has intensified efforts to combat the spread of drug addiction in the region. The proactive measures aim to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors, preserving Ladakh’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

A meeting was chaired by Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve at the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), wherein the participants discussed trends in drug trafficking, besides issues such as creating awareness about drug abuse, assessing the requirements for drug detection and supervision of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Ladakh.

Leh SSP Shruti Arora informed the committee about the cases registered under the NDPS Act and how the onset of tourist season and the reopening of roads had led to an increase in the number of such cases.

A Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) team highlighted that they had conducted drug abuse awareness programmes in 16 schools and released a podcast on their YouTube channel with a de-addiction specialist from SNM Hospital answering queries on various issues.

“The DC instructed the representative from the NCB, Jammu, to provide drug detection kits at the earliest. He also added that the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre should be fully operational as soon as possible,” a government spokesman said.

“Additionally, he informed the committee that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has selected Leh district as the ‘Best Performing District’ in the area of successful implementation of joint action plan on prevention of drugs and substance abuse,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director, ITBP, Leh; psychiatrist Dr Padma Angmo from SNM Hospital; and other officials concerned, the spokesman said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar