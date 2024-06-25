 Ladakh admn tries to tackle pest attacking poplar trees : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Ladakh admn tries to tackle pest attacking poplar trees

Ladakh admn tries to tackle pest attacking poplar trees

Ladakh admn tries to tackle pest attacking poplar trees

Forest department and KVK Kargil officials during their visit to a site where pest attack has damaged poplar trees.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 24

An attack on poplar trees in Ladakh by a pest, apparently from either Pakistan or China, has rattled the experts who believe that the changes in climatic conditions are helping the insects to grow in the region.

The first attack by Pheosia Albivertex pest was first witnessed few years back after which it did not appear in a major way till now. Scientists and officials from Forest Department are working day and night to lessen the effect of the pest on the poplar trees, which are a major source of livelihood for the local farmers.

The outbreak of the pest this time was noticed when a person made a video of the damaged trees and circulated it on social media. The administration took note of the issue and immediately swung into action.

Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kargil, and officials from the Forest Department visited the sites of the insect attack and urged the villagers to take immediate action to prevent further damage.

Sajjad Khan, councillor, Saliskot area, said the pest has attacked the trees in his constituency. “Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, will extend complete support to the farmers whose trees have been damaged due to the pest attack,” he said.

Dr Mohammad Mehdi, Principal Scientist, KVK Kargil, said the insect can damage the trees thus causing potential economic losses if not managed promptly.

Mehdi said poplar tree is a main source of livelihood in the region, and failure to manage the pest could lead to its spread to adjoining areas, making it more difficult to control. “The management of the pest attack is difficult without support and cooperation of the general public of the village,” he said and added that the insect causes complete defoliation of the tree.

As per a study published this year in Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity by scientists from Ladakh and J&K: “Ladakh, characterized by high-intensity sunshine, low humidity, and water stress conditions, experienced no heavy poplar pest infestation for a long time. However, due to climate change on a global level and the prevalence of warmer and humid summers in this trans-Himalayan region, insect pest outbreaks causing significant damage to poplar plantations have been observed in the last 10 years.”

“During the present investigation, this pest was noticed for the first time in Dyanguchay village in the Suru Valley area of Kargil district. Later, it was found to have spread to the adjoining areas. Thus, it can be anticipated that this is a new accidental introduction (exotic pest) and that it is in the early stage of propagation and dispersal in Ladakh,” the study reads.

The study stated that the pest may have possibly been introduced from surrounding regions such as China or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as it has been reported from those regions.

Meanwhile, KVK Kargil has urged the farmers to do proper sanitation of the infested areas by collecting the larvae using brooms from the branches and destroying it.

