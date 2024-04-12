Ladakh adviser reviews Puga geothermal project

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

The Adviser to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, chaired a virtual meeting to accurately evaluate the completion of the Puga geothermal project. The meeting aimed to scrutinise the status of the project, chart a comprehensive roadmap, and proactively identify and address potential challenges to its progress.

Two tectonic plates collide beneath Ladakh, creating a hotspot for geothermal phenomena like hot springs and it is this energy that the ONGC is keen to tap—a potentially zero-carbon source of renewable energy.

The meeting was marked by discussions and deliberations towards fostering sustainable energy solutions and strengthening regional development initiatives. The meeting aimed to ensure that the project follows sustainable practices and safeguards the local ecology.

A comprehensive presentation by the Director General of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Energy Centre, shed light on the status of the project. The presentation provided a detailed overview of the project’s progress, highlighted key milestones achieved, and outlined future objectives.

Kotwal stressed the officials to address any concerns and optimise the approach to minimise environmental impact. He focused on ensuring that the proposed project aligns with sustainable practices and does not pose any harm to the local ecology, including livestock, cattle, birds, and other fauna.

Kotwal emphasised the need for thorough planning and execution to safeguard the balance of the area’s ecosystem. “Ensure that actions do not disrupt the habitats of wildlife or endanger the well-being of livestock and other fauna,” he added. Kotwal stressed on the importance of harnessing geothermal energy to mitigate environmental impact and enhance energy security in the region.

The meeting concluded with the formulation of an action plan, outlining clear objectives, timelines, and milestones. The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretary of the Power Development Department, Ladakh; the Director General of the ONGC Energy Centre, New Delhi; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, among others.

