Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi to be ready by next year

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 7

Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon on Wednesday visited the under-construction site of Ladakh Bhawan at Dwarka, New Delhi, and took stock of the progress of work.

Later, the CEC chaired a meeting attended by Superintending Engineer (SE) R&B Kargil, officers of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), including Superintending Engineer, XEN, AEE, JE and other concerned officials.

The CEC was informed that till date the structure of ground floor and basement has been completed and the construction work has reached up to the slab of the first floor.

The officials from CPWD informed that the construction work is going on war-footing basis and assured the CEC that by the end of 2024, the building will be handed over to LAHDC Kargil.

Jaffer directed the officials concerned to continue the works in missionary spirit and aim for its early completion. He said it will provide relief for patients coming from Kargil to New Delhi for treatment and will also benefit the other travellers by having affordable accommodation in New Delhi.

The CEC directed to start other works including electricity, water supply and sewerage system side by side.

Pertinently, Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil Wing), which has been a long pending demand of the general public of Kargil, is proposed as a residential complex for the general public of Kargil, who have to visit the national capital.

The CPWD is entrusted with completing the said project at a cost of Rs 14.32 crore. The complex will be a four-storied building with an underground parking space, two VIP suites, 24 rooms, two dormitories, kitchen and a conference hall.

