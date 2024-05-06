Ladakh CEO unveils song to inspire voters

Jammu, May 5
In a bid to inspire and engage young and first-time voters for their maximum participation in casting votes on the poll day, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ladakh, Yetindra M. Maralkar, unveiled an election song which is composed by the State SVEEP icon, Phunchok Ladakhi.
The event was witnessed by CEO as the chief guest, State SVEEP icon as the guest of honour, Returning Officer 1-Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, Santosh Sukhadeve, District SVEEP icon, Stanzin Gya and Joint CEO and Assistant CEO of Election Department, Ladakh.
The event also witnessed participation from officials from different departments of Ladakh and students from the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh, Lamdon School, Leh, and Mahabodhi Residential School, Leh.
In his welcome address, Joint CEO Ladakh, Sonam Chosjor appealed to the participants and general public to cast their vote on May 20. Santosh Sukhadeve also addressed the event, appealing to young and first-time voters to cast their votes on the upcoming election day.
The unveiling ceremony was a vibrant affair with cultural show and dances by cultural teams. As the election season unfolds, the unveiling of the election song marks a significant milestone in the journey towards encouraging voter participation, especially among the youth. It not only aimed to foster a sense of civic responsibility among young voters but also highlighted the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
