Ladakh CEO visits Nubra Valley to oversee Lok Sabha election preparedness

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

The Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, Yetindra M Maralkar, visited Nubra Valley to oversee the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The visit included a review meeting at Sumoor tehsil and on-site inspections of several polling stations, a government statement said.

“During the review meeting, the CEO emphasised the importance of flawless execution and adherence to electoral guidelines. Discussions were held with local officials and stakeholders to address any potential challenges and ensure a seamless electoral process,” the government statement added.

“As part of the tour, the CEO also visited 35-Warshi polling station in the Nubra Valley which is the polling station with the lowest number of registered voters (only five voters) in Ladakh,” the statement added. “The CEO expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness but reiterated the need for continued vigilance and adherence to protocols ,” the statement added.

