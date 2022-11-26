Ladakh development council passes resolution seeking statehood, separate LS seats for Kargil, Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 26

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has passed a resolution for the second time in a month demanding statehood, extension of the sixth schedule, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

Punchok Tashi, executive councillor, submitted the resolution, saying there is resentment among the people of Ladakh regarding the public representation after the Union government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two federally governed union territories.

“It has further given rise to apprehensions among the public with regards to safeguarding land, jobs, culture, and ecology,” reads the resolution.

It said Ladakh should be given full-fledged statehood in view of its strategic importance and unique geography and culture of the region.

“In view of the revocation of Articles 370, and 35-A, of the Constitution, the protections provided by these articles, regarding land, culture, jobs, and ecology are no more there. And hence, it has been unanimously agreed across all strata of Ladakh that only the 6th Schedule can ensure the due protection of the land, jobs, culture, and ecology of Ladakh,” it added.

With the re-organization of the erstwhile state of J&K in 2019, Ladakh has only one public representative in the Parliament.

It said, "Elections to the Member of Parliament often create a rift between the peaceful Ladakhi populace as it pits the people of Kargil against the people of Leh due to the sole seat of MP. Internal division and rift among the local populace of this strategic location may also prove detrimental to national security. Communal harmony in such a sensitive region is of paramount importance, where India faces two warring and belligerent neighbours."

On November 10, the BJP-led Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh passed two resolutions seeking safeguards under the Constitution.

#Kargil #Kashmir #Ladakh #Leh #Srinagar