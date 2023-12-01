 Ladakh gears up for Chadar trek, Pangong marathon in winter : The Tribune India

Ladakh gears up for Chadar trek, Pangong marathon in winter

Leh DC Santosh Sukhadeve heads a meeting to review arrangements for Chadar Trek. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

Ladakh is eyeing frozen lakes and rivers in the region to promote tourism activities even during the winter season when the flow of visitors to the cold desert is minimal or even nil.

The region is known for its trek and picturesque mountains amid vast swaths of barren land which is visited by domestic and international tourists equally. The administration is promoting not only the Chadar trek on frozen Zanskar river but also a marathon on Pangong Lake, which will take place in February next year when the region is buried under the snow.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a crucial meeting to discuss the arrangements and coordination for the Chadar Trek - 2024.

President of the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) provided an overview of the collaborative efforts between ALTOA, Border Roads Organization (BRO), Tourism Department, and other organisations. He identified three camping sites located at 10-kms intervals, commencing from Gurudo.

ALTOA proposed the implementation of medical examinations, with discussions covering aspects such as rescue operations, insurance, acclimatization, and fitness certifications.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that the tour operators association would ensure the provision of adequate toilets, while the Wildlife Department would supply green bags for efficient garbage collection. The district administration pledged support for heating facilities at registration centres.

Additionally, the Ladakh Mountain Guides Association (LMGA) and UTDRF (Union Territory Disaster Response Force) committed to establishing rescue operation camps. Besides, the Tourism Department is also making ‘do’s and don’ts’ templates for tourists.

To address safety concerns, movement timings for participants were set at 9 am from Leh and 5 pm towards Leh. The specific dates and duration of the trek will be determined following a reconnaissance mission, contingent upon the complete freezing of the river. However, the trek will be truncated this season due to construction work of a road by the BRO.

While Chadar trek is an annual event, Pangong marathon had taken place early this year. However, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to attract tourists from across the globe for the second edition of the event and has already started preparations for the same.

