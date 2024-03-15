 Ladakh L-G directs officials to focus on roads that need immediate repair : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Ladakh L-G directs officials to focus on roads that need immediate repair

Ladakh L-G directs officials to focus on roads that need immediate repair

Ladakh L-G directs officials to focus on roads that need immediate repair

L-G Mishra holds a meeting with the office-bearers of the development councils of Leh and Kargil. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd), the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Ladakh, held a meeting with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council’s (LAHDC) Leh Chairman Tashi Gyalson and Kargil Chairman Mohd Jaffer Akhoon today. Various issues related to public welfare were discussed at the meeting.

Among the issues discussed in the meeting included releasing funds under Councillor Constituency Development Fund (CCDF) in the form of grand in-aid on the lines of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and Block Development Council (BDC) funds, releasing funds to meet the pending liabilities of land compensation, continuation and enhancement of Special Development Package and State Sector funds in Ladakh UT, providing special package for drought mitigation and refurbishment of Iqbal Hydro-Electric Project.

Reviews drought management plan

  • L-G Mishra asked the PWD Secretary to revive flood management plan to provide relief to the affected people in case of floods/natural calamities
  • The L-G instructed him to look into the possibility of increasing the compensation amount to the affected. He also enquired about the short and long-term plans and components regarding drought management plan in Ladakh

The other issues discussed in the meeting included the airlifting of passengers from Jammu and Srinagar, issuing directions to Project Vijayak to carry forward snow clearance work at Zoji-La Pass beyond Point Zero, making Government Degree College (GDC) at Sankoo fully functional, construction of airport at Zanskar, creation of post of Executive Engineer for R&B Division for Zanskar subdivision, filling up of the vacant post of Block Development Officers (BDOs), the need to give additional charge of the sub-divisional magistrate, Shakar-Chiktan, to another qualified officer other than tehsildar due to the latter’s workload and the need to relook into recent shuffling of BDOs and sub-division officers.

The L-G highlighted the need to ensure that no school remained headless along with discouraging uncalled-for employment, attachment of teaching staff and removing pseudo deployment of teachers in schools. He assured to look into the demand regarding resolving the issue of deployment of teachers at the council level.

Regarding the issue raised regarding releasing funds under CCDF in the shape of grand in-aid on lines of MPLADS and BDC funds, the L-G said he would look into the matter and asked both councils to submit plans regarding providing subsidy to beneficiaries. The L-G also asked the Advisor to the L-G to keep adequate funds for providing compensation for land.

The L-G also asked both hill councils to identify roads where restoration work was needed and prioritise the roads that needed immediate attention.

He also asked the PWD Secretary to revive flood management plan to provide relief to the affected in case of floods/natural calamities. He instructed the concerned departmental secretary to look into the possibility of increasing the compensation amount to the affected and he also inquired about the short and long-term plans and components regarding drought management plan in Ladakh.

Replying to CEC Leh’s concern regarding vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14, the LG instructed Director, Health Services, to ensure that all girls between the ages of 9 and 14 were vaccinated against cervical cancer.

The L-G assured to take up the demand of providing India Air Force’s flights to airlift stranded Ladakhi people from Jammu and Srinagar. He also assured that he would direct both Project Engineers of Project Vijayak and Project Beacon regarding the clearance of snow at Zoji-La Pass.

