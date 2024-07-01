Ladakh L-G for proper investigation into CBSE’s class 12 ‘paper leak’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

Ladakh Lt Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) has said that a proper investigation into an incident in which photo of the CBSE class 12 question paper was clicked and circulated on social media has not been conducted.

The L-G said that he would look into the matter and take appropriate action against those involved in the incident.

A delegation comprising Principal, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), Kargil, Abdul Qayoom, called on the L-G. Director, Department of School Education (DSE), Tsering Paldan and Legal Assistant, Department of School Education, Ashiq Hussain, were present in the meeting.

Abdul apprised the L-G of the inquiry report regarding the alleged dereliction of duty by headmaster Feroz Ahmed, who was appointed Centre Superintendent by CBSE Regional Office at Chandigarh, during the CBSE’s Class 12 English paper at Government Senior Secondary School in Chanigound.

He informed that a Class IV employee at the examination centre allegedly clicked photos of the English question paper in one of the rooms and circulated it on WhatsApp. He further informed that Ladakh police personnel soon arrived at the examination centre and informed Feroz about the incident following which the Centre Superintendent lodged a complaint against the suspect.

Abdul informed that a four-member committee was comprised under his chairmanship to look into the matter and submit the report. He also informed that Feroz had carried out his duties diligently.

The L-G inquired from the committee members why the Class IV employee was allowed to enter the classroom and why Feroz did not ensure that the CCTV, which was shutdown during the incident, was functional and recording the whole incident. He also inquired as to why Feroz was not the first person to know about the incident being the Centre Superintendent and instead had to rely on the police to inform him about the incident.

The L-G stated that a proper investigation had not been conducted in the case and he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps accordingly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Jammu #Ladakh #Social Media