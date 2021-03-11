Ladakh L-G RK Mathur seeks mobile clinics for labourers

Jammu, May 3
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur today met Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Environment, in New Delhi to discuss various issues concerning the UT.
He requested the ministry to expedite the construction of an ESI hospital and provide mobile clinics with internet connectivity to provide medical facilities to labourers. He also sought ministry’s intervention in the registration of labourers on e-Shram, even in areas which lack internet connectivity.
Mathur requested for scientific guidance and continuous monitoring of data on water discharge from the glaciers in Ladakh. He also stressed the need for a mountain institute along with a climate change study cell.
