Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) RK Mathur: Ice-climbing to attract tourists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 26

At the opening ceremony of the Ice Wall Climbing Competition-2022, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) RK Mathur today said ice climbing and ice and snow sculpting had the potential to attract tourists in winters. The contest was organised by North-West Frontier ITBP, Leh, in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guide Association (LMGA) at Ganglas.

Mathur stressed the need for a collective effort from all organisations to organise such an event at a grander scale. He stated that it is a matter of pride that around 106 participants were taking part in this ice wall climbing competition. —