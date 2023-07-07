Ladakh on toes ahead of Dalai Lama’s visit

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 6

The administration of Ladakh is on its toes ahead of the scheduled visit of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 10.

This comes even as tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern region of Ladakh have not de-escalated.

Security arrangements have been beefed up near the residence of Dalai Lama in Choglamsar and other areas of Leh district.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Suse recently conducted an onsite visit to Jivetsal area to assess the preparedness and review the arrangements for the stay and teaching of the spiritual leader.

In the wake of the significance of the Dalai Lama’s visit, the DC emphasised the need for close coordination among all departments concerned to ensure a successful and memorable visit for the spiritual leader. He instructed the officials to complete tasks related to the visit before July 7.

Sources informed that after over a week of acclimatisation in the region which lacks oxygen due to its height, Dalai Lama will give three days of teaching on the mornings of July 21, 22 and 23.

As per official information, the Dalai Lama will deliver sermon at the request of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.

On the morning of July 23, a short long-life prayer will be offered to Dalai Lama by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.

This will be second visit of Dalai Lama to Ladakh after the outbreak of Covid. He visited the UT last year on July 15. As per reports, he is expected to stay in Leh for a month. However, the schedule for his departure from the UT has not been fixed as of now.

Lt Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) also reviewed the preparedness of the administration for the visit.

Members of the migrant Tibetan community led by Chief Representative Officer (CRO) of Tibetan settlement Dhondup Tashi met Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Tashi Gyalson on Wednesday to discuss about the visit of Dalai Lama.

Gyalson said that the hill council and the people of Ladakh are ready to extend hospitality and service to Dalai Lama.

On the other hand, traffic police of Leh will roll out a detailed plan of diversion of traffic during the visit of the spiritual leader.