Ladakh starts GIS mapping of all taps, pipelines

Jammu, December 27
The Ladakh administration has started Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of all taps and pipelines laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the UT. Water resources in the region are also being mapped.
The decision was taken in view of the future policy-making and expansion of infrastructure in the cold desert. The GIS mapping of assets allows the government to know the location of pipelines, taps and water resources across the region.
Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the JJM in the UT. During the meeting, he enquired about the status of GIS mapping of the pipelines and taps.
He also enquired whether or not all engineers had been trained in a suitable GIS software, which is a comprehensive support tool for water distribution networks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove