Ladakh starts GIS mapping of all taps, pipelines

Tribune News Service

Jammu, December 27

The Ladakh administration has started Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of all taps and pipelines laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the UT. Water resources in the region are also being mapped.

The decision was taken in view of the future policy-making and expansion of infrastructure in the cold desert. The GIS mapping of assets allows the government to know the location of pipelines, taps and water resources across the region.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the JJM in the UT. During the meeting, he enquired about the status of GIS mapping of the pipelines and taps.

He also enquired whether or not all engineers had been trained in a suitable GIS software, which is a comprehensive support tool for water distribution networks.